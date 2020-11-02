Spitting turns into a stabbing that left blade in man’s skull, Key West police say

Key West police on Sunday arrested three men in connection with the stabbing of a man after an incident at a coin laundry, according to an initial police report.

Jener Maycon DeLeon Reyes, 21, Francisco Pablo Lopez Giron, 34, and Jesus Rosales, 22, were jailed on charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

All three on Monday were in jail without bond.

Ihobel Perez, 40, and Emmanuel Teixeira, 31, were attacked by the men, according to the police report released by police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.

“Perez was stabbed in the neck,” the report said. “Perez was stabbed multiple times, in his head, neck and torso area. The box cutter blade broke off in Perez’s skull.”

Perez was in stable condition at Lower Keys Medical Hospital on Sunday, police said.

The initial report didn’t say whether Teixeira was injured.

Before the attack, Perez and Teixeira were washing clothes at a laundry in the 1800 block of Flagler Avenue when the suspects outside the building’s upstairs apartments began spitting on them, police said.

An argument broke out and the three men came down from the apartments. One had a box cutter.

“Teixeira took off running down Flagler Avenue,” police said. “Teixeira called Perez to pick him up. Perez attempted to pick Teixeira up in the parking lot of Advanced Auto Parts. When Perez arrived, the suspects began to attack Perez and Teixeira.”

Police said they found the suspects in a third-story apartment above the laundry business.

“One ran and attempted to jump off the third story, however, we were able to detain him,” the report stated.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.