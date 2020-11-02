Police describe a ‘chaotic scene’ in Key West as fights break out on Halloween night

Key West police say they stopped a “chaotic scene” amid a big crowd on Duval Street on Halloween night that started after a woman became belligerent when she was turned away from a bar.

Mercedes Bajric, 22, listed as a student in Miami, turned belligerent when she was refused entry to Rick’s Bar, 202 Duval St., because she had what appeared to be cocaine on her nose, according to a preliminary police watch report, which is a brief narrative of an incident.

“A melee ensued,” police reported.

Bajric was arrested Saturday in the 200 block of Duval on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct, along with Mario Bajric, 22, of Lincolnwood, Illinois, Jacqueline Bajric, 21, of Lincolnwood, Illinois, and James Boeschenstein, 22, of Cape Elizabeth, Maine.

Jacqueline Bajric was also arrested on a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer. Police said she pulled away from an officer who was trying to detain her.

Reports said police were called to Rick’s at 10:18 p.m. About 300 people were standing “shoulder to shoulder” in the street and one officer said he had to push his way through to get to the center.

At some point, the 200 and 300 blocks of Duval were closed “due to large crowds,” and there were “numerous fights.”

“Officers arrived and attempted to place subjects involved in custody,” the initial report on Bajric’s arrest stated. “Subjects began to resist. Multiple officers responded to assist.”

It took the entire police shift and some officers working details to “eventually gain control of the chaotic scene,” the watch report stated.

“No officers were injured,” according to the report.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.