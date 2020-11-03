22 Cubans were stranded on a Bahamian beach for 10 days. They were spotted by a plane

More than 20 Cubans stand on a Cay Sal Bank beach in the Bahamas Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. They had been stranded there for 10 days, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Twenty-one Cuban men and one woman were found on the beach of Cay Sal Bank in the Bahamas last week.

They had been stranded on shore of the atoll, which is about 30 miles from Cuba’s northern coast, for 10 days, Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Nick Zieser.

“These ventures risk the lives of everyone on board in the dangerous and unforgiving Florida Straits, especially when doing so in overloaded and unseaworthy vessels with inadequate lifesaving equipment aboard,” Zieser, commanding officer of the Key West-based cutter Isaac Mayo, said in a statement.

The migrants were spotted by a Miami-based U.S. Coast Guard plane last Wednesday, according to the agency. Cutters launched smaller patrol boats to pick them up off the beach.

The Isaac Mayo and another cutter transferred the people to Bahamian authorities in Freeport, Grand Bahama, according to the Coast Guard.