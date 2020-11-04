Florida adds 4,423 coronavirus cases as percent positivity increases statewide

Florida’s Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed 4,423 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 821,123. Also, 32 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 16,922.

No new non-resident deaths were announced, leaving the non-resident toll at 209.

This is the fourth consecutive day that Florida reported more than 4,000 new coronavirus cases.

On Wednesday, Florida’s Department of Health reported the results of 61,931 people tested on Tuesday. The positivity rate of new cases (people who tested positive for the first time) increased from 7.55% to 7.75%.

If retests are included — people who have tested positive once and are being tested for a second time — the positivity rate increased from 8.92% to 9.33%, according to the report.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

Note: The Florida Department of Health says that each county’s percent positivity for new cases (people who tested positive for the first time) does not include retests (people who have tested positive once and are being tested for a second time).

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 696 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing its total confirmed cases to 189,332, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county’s death toll was also reduced by five, leaving it at 3,670 deaths. It was not immediately clear why this reduction occurred. Percent positivity for new cases increased from 6.46% to 6.79%. The 14-day percent positivity average was 5.18%, according to Miami-Dade County’s “New Normal” Dashboard.

▪ Broward County reported 422 additional confirmed cases of the disease and two new deaths. The county now has a known total of 88,381 cases and 1,534 deaths. Percent positivity for new cases increased from 6.57% to 7.04%.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 291 additional confirmed cases and five new deaths. The county now has 53,802 confirmed cases and 1,604 deaths. Percent positivity for new cases decreased from 8.34% to 7.61%.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 25 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 2,426 cases and 25 deaths. Percent positivity for new cases decreased from 15.28% to 12.62%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

One of the tools that officials rely on to determine whether the coronavirus situation is improving in the state is hospitalization data. Unlike testing, which might be limited or take days to report results, hospitalizations can help give officials a real-time snapshot of how many people are severely ill with COVID-19.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Previously, the state was providing only the total number of hospitalizations in its statewide and county-level data. Miami-Dade was an exception, with hospitals self-reporting a number of key metrics, including hospitalizations, to the county, which has made this data public for several months.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, there were 2,484 COVID-19 patients admitted into hospitals throughout the state, according to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration dashboard. This is a significant decrease from early August, when more than 5,000 COVID-19 patients were admitted into hospitals throughout the state.

Of Wednesday’s hospitalizations, 333 were in Miami-Dade, 248 in Broward, 158 in Palm Beach and three in Monroe counties, according to the agency.

Florida’s current hospitalization data does not always match the hospitalization data reported in Miami-Dade’s “New Normal” dashboard. Officials say this could be for a number of reasons, including the frequency of daily updates.

On Wednesday, Miami-Dade hospitalizations for COVID-19 complications had a slight decrease from 433 to 431, according to Miami-Dade County’s “New Normal” dashboard. According to Wednesday’s data, 60 people were discharged and 71 people were admitted.

The state has had a total of 49,889 Florida residents hospitalized for COVID-19-related complications, according to Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.

This article will be updated.