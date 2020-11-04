Someone questioned a driver’s penis size, so he flashed a gun, Key West police say

A Florida Keys man was jailed Halloween night after police said he threatened a man with a handgun while in his Jeep on Duval Street.

The reason for the gun flash?

Someone questioned the size of the driver’s penis after he revved the Jeep’s engine, according to the police report.

“You must have a small d---,” the driver said he was told.

Dustin Allen Kouns, 21, who is listed in the police report as a student living on Ramrod Key, was arrested on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and dealing in stolen property. He was also arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving without a valid driver’s license.

Police responded to Key West’s most famous street at 7:52 p.m. Oct. 31.

Toby Keaton of Coral Springs told police that he was in his vehicle in front of Kouns’ Jeep when he heard Kouns racing the engine. Keaton said he got out and approached Kouns and asked him why he was doing it.

In response, Kouns began swearing at Keaton and pulled a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun, Keaton said.

Kouns held the gun sideways while pointing it in his direction, Keaton said.

“I flashed a gun at him so I was protecting myself,” police said Kouns told them.

Keaton said he was in fear for his life, police reported.

Kouns told police he had bought the gun on “the street,” but added he had never done anything stupid with it before, police said.

Kouns was released from the county jail on Stock Island on Nov. 3 after posting a $32,500 bond.