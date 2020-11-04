A Key West man, 74, sexually battered two girls, police said

A 74-year-old Key West man was jailed Oct. 30 after police said he sexually battered two girls.

Eugenio Rivera on Wednesday was being held on $300,000 bond at the county jail on Stock Island.

Police said Rivera sexually battered a 12-year old and a 9-year old.

“The allegations stretch back to 1991 and 2018,” said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.

Crean said police cannot release more details on the charges at this time due to the ages of the girls involved.

An arrest warrant and a probable cause affidavit have been sealed by County Judge Mark Wilson, according to court records.

Rivera has an arraignment set for Nov. 20 before Wilson at the Monroe County Courthouse.

Rivera was arrested after he met with officers at the Key West Police Department station on North Roosevelt Boulevard, according to the arrest warrants, which list no details of the allegations.