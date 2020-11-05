Cuba and South Florida are in Tropical Storm Eta’s forecast, but there’s uncertainty

Tropical Depression Eta is expected to turn into a remnant low or trough of low pressure as it moves across Honduras and starts to turn toward the Caribbean Sea on Thursday, forecasters said.

But this isn’t the end of Eta.

The National Hurricane Center is predicting Eta will regain tropical storm strength once it’s in the Caribbean waters and nears Cuba in the next few days.

The forecast shows the tropical storm moving across portions of Cuba and then moving near or over portions of South Florida and the Keys this weekend and early next week.

“Significant, life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding is possible in the Cayman Islands and Cuba” through Tuesday morning, with 10 to 20 inches of rain possible, the hurricane center said. Isolated areas could see up to 30 inches of rain.

Forecasters said they have low confidence in Eta’s track and strength because it’s still too far away from South Florida. However, there is an increasing risk of impacts from wind and rain to the region, according to the hurricane center.

“An extended period of heavy rain and gusty winds is possible this weekend into early next week with #Eta nearby. Flooding may occur. However uncertainty remains, so keep up with forecast changes,” the National Weather Service wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, the South Florida Water Management District, which is lowering canals and staffing pump stations ahead of the expected deluge, said that the Keys could see the most rain, at 10 to 15 inches.

Where is Eta and where is it going?

As of 3 a.m. Thursday, Tropical Depression Eta was moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph and was about 90 miles south of La Ceiba, Honduras. Its maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts.

While there are no more coastal warnings in effect, Nicaragua and Honduras are continuing to issue warnings on heavy rain and flooding.

“Interests in Nicaragua and Honduras should continue to monitor the progress of this system. Interests in Belize, western Cuba, and the Cayman Islands should also monitor the progress of this system,” forecasters wrote.

Eta is still dousing portions of Central America with heavy rain early Thursday and is expected to continue doing so through Tuesday. A risk of life-threatening flooding over portions of Central America also remains. The worst of the rain is expected in eastern Nicaragua and Honduras, with an additional 10 to 15 inches of rainfall expected, with isolated areas possibly seeing up to 40 inches of rain.

“This rainfall will lead to catastrophic, life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding, along with landslides in areas of higher terrain of Central America ... Flash flooding and river flooding is expected for Jamaica and southeast Mexico,” forecasters wrote.

On the forecast track, the center of Eta is expected to move across Honduras and emerge over the Gulf of Honduras Thursday night. It is also expected to make a turn toward the north, and then the northeast Thursday night and Friday.

Once it is in the Caribbean waters, Eta is forecast to approach the Cayman Islands and western or central Cuba this weekend as a tropical storm. It should be near South Florida by early Monday or Tuesday.