Florida reports 6,257 new coronavirus cases, the most seen since August

Florida’s Department of Health on Thursday confirmed 6,257 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 827,380. Also, 39 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 16,961.

No new non-resident deaths were announced, leaving the non-resident toll at 209.

Since the beginning of October, Florida has seen some increase in newly confirmed cases. Thursday’s single-day case count is the most Florida has reported since Aug. 15 when 6,352 cases were added — excluding Quest Diagnostics’ data dump in September. Testing also saw some increase though it is not the highest number of people tested this month.

Testing, like hospitalizations, helps officials determine the virus’ progress and plays a role in deciding whether it is safe to lift stay-at-home orders and loosen restrictions.

Epidemiologists then use the testing data to create a positivity rate. The rate helps them determine if a rise in cases is because of an increase in testing or if it means there’s increased transmission of the virus in the community.

On Thursday, Florida’s Department of Health reported the results of 108,800 people tested on Wednesday. The positivity rate of new cases (people who tested positive for the first time) decreased from 7.73% to 6.20%.

If retests are included — people who have tested positive once and are being tested for a second time — the positivity rate decreased from 9.32% to 7.35%, according to the report.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,396 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has a total of 190,728 confirmed cases and 3,670 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 803 additional confirmed cases of the disease and eight new deaths. The county now has a known total of 89,184 cases and 1,542 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 458 additional confirmed cases and two new deaths. The county now has 54,260 confirmed cases and 1,606 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 51 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 2,477 cases and 25 deaths.

This article will be updated.