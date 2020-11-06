Florida Keys recount goes on as one candidate’s residency is questioned by the other

A recount of a Florida Keys race went into its second day Friday as one candidate questioned whether the other lives in the district.

Republican Eddie Martinez defeated the Democrat incumbent District 3 Monroe County Commissioner Heather Carruthers by 141 votes, according to Tuesday night’s results. Martinez, who has never held public office, took 50.15% of the vote while Carruthers received 49.85%.

But that slim margin triggered a mandatory machine recount. That meant about 46,000 ballots are being fed into the machines at Supervisor of Elections Joyce Griffin’s office in Key West. The recount, which began Thursday morning, could be finished later Friday or on Saturday, county officials said.

But another issue has been raised in the race.

On Wednesday, Carruthers asked the county’s top prosecutor to look into whether Martinez lives in District 3, which covers parts of Key West including the historic district.

“I do not think my opponent lives in District 3,” Carruthers wrote to Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward on Wednesday. “I believe he cannot prove residency as of yesterday which is required.”

Ward, who himself won reelection Tuesday as a Republican, said his office is reviewing it.

“I think she’ll have to file an action in court,” Ward said Friday. “I’m waiting for the state department Division of Elections to return our phone call. It’s been three days. I guess they’re busy up there. I don’t think I have jurisdiction. I want to make sure.”

Ward said Martinez claims he was living at his business on Truman Avenue. The requirement for residency in this case is that the candidate live in the district at the time of the election, Ward said.

“What do they mean ‘at the time of election?’” Ward asked. “It’s not certified yet. Those are the questions I have for the Division of Elections up in Tallahassee.”

On Friday, Martinez said he lives in the district, which covers parts of Key West.

“I just got a new place,” Martinez said, declining to give the address. “It’s not a question.”

Campaign finance reports list 1100 Truman Avenue as Martinez’ saddress. That building is fronted by an office which has Martinez campaign signs in the windows and a business sign saying it’s his surveyor office.

Martinez said Carruthers is clearly upset about losing.

“Unfortunately, she’s going through whatever trauma she’s going through,” Martinez said. “My residency has always been there.”

Martinez has gotten involved in politics before this year’s race. In 2014, he ran for the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District Board against Tom McDonald, who won 71 percent of the vote. In 2016, Martinez ran for Key Largo Wastewater District but he withdrew before the election.

As the recount continued Friday afternoon, Martinez said, “I’m not worried.”

The three-member Monroe County Canvassing Board oversees recounts. The board is made up of County Commissioner Michelle Coldiron, Monroe County Judge Peary Fowler and Griffin.

“It’s going really smooth,” Coldiron said Friday, complimenting the elections office staff. “ They’re a well-oiled machine here. I’m extremely impressed..”

Carruthers, of Key West, has held the post since 2008. During the coronavirus pandemic, Carruthers has become a national spokeswoman for the Keys and has held a strong stance on people wearing face masks in public.

Martinez on Tuesday night said he was in shock that he won and credited his victory to the “red wave” that swept through Monroe County.