As Tropical Storm Eta takes aim at the Florida Keys, a state of emergency is declared

Monroe County on Saturday announced it was under a state of emergency due to Tropical Storm Eta, which was upgraded from a tropical depression to in the 10 a.m. National Hurricane Center advisory.

On Saturday morning, Tropical Storm warnings were issued for South Florida from Golden Beach to Chokoloskee, including Florida Bay, as well as for the Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas.

General visitor and resident evacuations are not planned at this time, according to a post on the county’s Facebook page on Saturday afternoon.

Specific countywide protective actions were declared by County Mayor Heather Carruthers, who signed the orders at 1:27 p.m. Saturday.

They include:

▪ Mandatory evacuations for campgrounds and R/V parks, with all visitors in those venues to depart by no later than 9 a.m. Sunday.

▪ Evacuations of trailer parks, boat liveaboards, and people residing in low-elevation areas.

▪ In-county storm shelters, where COVID-19 protective protocols are to be strictly enforced, will be announced later Saturday.

“Residents need to monitor this storm and be prepared for high tropical storm force sustained winds and hurricane strength gusts,” said Shannon Wiener, Monroe County Emergency Management Director. “Please secure all boats and outside items today for this event.”

Starting at 6 a.m. Sunday until the storm passes, the Snake Creek Bridge drawbridge in Tavernier will be locked down to marine traffic that need to use an opening. State parks will be closed to visitors on Sunday and Monday.