Florida Keys schools closed Monday because of Eta

Monroe County officials on Saturday canceled school for Monday because of the approaching Tropical Storm Eta.

The Saturday evening announcement goes for both in-person and online classes, said school district spokeswoman Becky Herrin.

Miami-Dade public school officials said Saturday that a decision would be made by Sunday afternoon on whether to cancel classes.

Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie said on Twitter that his district would also make a decision on Sunday.

Forecasters expect Eta to remain just below category 1 hurricane status as it passes over the Keys Sunday night into Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, Eta was approaching southern Cuba Saturday afternoon with 60 mph maximum sustained winds. It was expected to reach the Florida Straits Sunday.