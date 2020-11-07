Local

Florida Keys schools closed Monday because of Eta

Monroe County officials on Saturday canceled school for Monday because of the approaching Tropical Storm Eta.

The Saturday evening announcement goes for both in-person and online classes, said school district spokeswoman Becky Herrin.

Miami-Dade public school officials said Saturday that a decision would be made by Sunday afternoon on whether to cancel classes.

Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie said on Twitter that his district would also make a decision on Sunday.

Forecasters expect Eta to remain just below category 1 hurricane status as it passes over the Keys Sunday night into Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, Eta was approaching southern Cuba Saturday afternoon with 60 mph maximum sustained winds. It was expected to reach the Florida Straits Sunday.

Profile Image of David Goodhue
David Goodhue
David Goodhue covers the Florida Keys and South Florida for FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald. Before joining the Herald, he covered Congress, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy in Washington, D.C. He is a graduate of the University of Delaware.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service