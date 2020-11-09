Florida reports 3,924 COVID-19 confirmed cases. The death toll rises by 58.

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday confirmed 3,924 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 847,821. Also, 58 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 17,179.

There were no non-resident deaths announced, keeping the non-resident toll to 212.

State-supported COVID-19 testing sites in Miami-Dade and Broward were closed this weekend for Tropical Storm Eta preparations. The sites will remain closed at least until Tuesday. COVID-19 test sites in Palm Beach County, which also closed during the weekend, will reopen Wednesday and test sites in Lee County are also closed until further notice.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 523 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has a total of 194,879 confirmed cases and 3,688 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 444 additional confirmed cases of the disease and 11 new deaths. The county now has a known total of 91,441 cases and 1,559 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 367 additional confirmed cases and one new death. The county now has 55,816 confirmed cases and 1,610 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 28 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 2,596 cases and 25 deaths.

