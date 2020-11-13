Local

The victim didn’t want charges in a flare gun shooting. But that’s not stopping police

A Florida Keys man was shot in the head with a flare gun earlier this year in a Marathon parking lot.

But he didn’t want to press charges.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, however, isn’t letting the case disappear.

On Thursday, deputies jailed 46-year-old Joseph Edward Dooley on a felony charge of possession of a weapon by a felon and misdemeanor charges of firing a weapon in public and failure to register as a convicted felon.

Dooley, who is listed as homeless, on Friday remained at the county jail on Stock Island on $21,500 bond.

On June 13 at 3:50 a.m., the 45-year-old victim was found in Kmart’s parking lot bleeding from the head. He was taken to Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon with injuries that were not life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

A witness stated he saw the suspect shoot the victim twice with a flare gun in the nearby Brass Monkey bar parking lot.

The two had been fighting, the witness said.

Police said they found in the parking lot a flare gun that held one spent flare cartridge and three live flares, along with a bloody hat and five cans of alcoholic beverages.

