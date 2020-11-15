Florida reports 10,105 COVID cases, most since July 25, for a total exceeding 885,000

The Florida Department of Health reported 10,105 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, the most in almost four months, according to the state’s daily dashboard and its county-by-county summary.

While the largest case count since 12,199 on July 25 appears to be the result of a large number of test results received, the average daily positive test rate continues to rise across the state and in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The Miami Herald, like most media outlets, takes the daily case and death totals from the dashboard and uses the summary for positive test rates. Because of differences in time of data entry, the two releases from the state usually differ slightly on daily numbers but agree on the overall pandemic numbers. The dashboard had not updated by Sunday afternoon, so the pandemic case and death totals were taken from the county-by-county summary and used to calculate the daily totals for this report.

For the pandemic, the state has had 885,201 cases and, with 29 resident deaths, 17,518 resident deaths and 17,733 total deaths.

The 121,155 negative tests reported for Florida residents, more than the previous two days combined, indicates testing volumes affected Sunday’s case report. Still, the positive test rate was 7.57%. For the week, the average daily positive test rate was 8.13%, up from 7.01% for the previous seven days.

Confirmed COVID-10 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 2,385 more people who tested positive and two more COVID-19 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at, respectively, 202,644 cases and 3,709 deaths. The state’s county-by-county breakdown says the average daily positive test rate took another significant leap from 7.08% for Nov. 1 through Nov. 7, to 8.01% for Nov. 8 through Saturday. It was 5.57% for Oct. 25-31.

▪ Broward County reported another 1,443 cases and six deaths, moving its totals to 95,311 cases and 1,591 deaths. Broward’s average daily positive test rate increased from 6.60% for Nov. 1 through Nov. 7 to 7.75% for the last seven days.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 735 new cases (58,396 for the pandemic), but zero deaths (1,622). And the average daily positive test rate rose from 6.85% last week to 8.31% this week.

▪ Monroe County reported 58 new cases and zero deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 2,568 cases and 25 deaths.

Current hospitalizations

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next action in dealing with the pandemic. On the state level, this has been steadily falling over the last month.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

As of 3 p.m. Sunday, the AHCA said there were 3,118 people currently hospitalized, a decrease of 32 from 10:30 a.m. Saturday but up almost 400 from a week ago. Monroe rose by one patient to nine, but Miami-Dade fell by 3 people to 437; Broward fell by 16 to 284; Palm Beach fell by five to 221.

Florida’s current hospitalization data does not always match the hospitalization data reported in Miami-Dade’s New Normal Dashboard. Officials say this could be for a number of reasons, including the frequency of daily updates.

Sunday, Miami-Dade reported 541 people currently hospitalized from COVID-19, an decrease of six from Saturday, but an increase of 100 from a week ago. Three fewer COVID-19 patients were in Intensive Care Unit beds. That number is at 125.

Miami-Dade hospitalization dashboard for Sunday, Nov. 15 Miami-Dade County