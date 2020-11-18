Key West cancels holiday parade and will consider new COVID-19 restrictions

Add one more to the list of canceled events in Key West because of the pandemic: the island’s beloved Holiday Parade.

The city announced Wednesday it had canceled the parade, citing a lack of applications for entries and the challenge of hosting a socially distanced parade in the age of COVID-19.

“It’s something I had held out hope for since March,” said City Manager Greg Veliz, of the event that had been set for Dec. 5. “I just can’t figure out a way to do it safely.”

At the same time, city leaders are about to consider new restrictions.

The Key West City Commission will meet in special session at 9 a.m. Thursday to discuss ways to combat the rising COVID-19 numbers in the Keys as the island heads into high season with snowbirds returning and tourism increasing.

“We’re spiking right now,” Key West Mayor Teri Johnston said Tuesday at a commission meeting. “We’ve got to make some decisions right now. We have to have some courage to do the right thing so we can stay open.”

On Wednesday, Monroe County reported 38 additional cases and no new deaths. The Keys have a known total of 2,892 cases, with 1,412 in Key West alone, and 25 deaths. Percent positivity, though, increased from 6.67% to 11.73%

Although Key West canceled its giant Fantasy Fest party this year, news that the Holiday Parade won’t happen saddened residents even though they understood the reason.

“It’s my favorite parade, and I thought it would really bring the town together,” said Jenn Stefanacci, who manages the 22 & Co. bar. “It’s the best parade.”

In the Upper Keys, the Islamorada Chamber of Commerce’s 16th Annual Holiday Festival is also canceled this year.

The popular event features a “snow mountain,” made of 30-tons of machine-made snow, shopping, food, local beers, music and a parade. It was scheduled to take place Friday, Dec. 4 at Founders Park at mile marker 87.

Judy Hull, executive director of the Islamorada chamber, said organizers couldn’t find a way to safely pull off the event, which attracts people from up and down the Keys and the mainland as well, in the midst of the pandemic.

“There was no way to come up with safe protocols with the parade, snow mountain and the amount of people who attend,” Hull said. “The Chamber Board thought it was the responsible thing to do. But, we are all sad.”

This parade has a past

The Holiday Parade in Key West brings out throngs of locals and visitors who line up on the sidewalks from Truman Avenue down to Duval Street to watch the floats and walking groups — and to catch candy.

In recent years, the parade includes elected city leaders, a Key West fire engine, boats, church groups, school marching bands, dancers, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm’s miniature horse, and several of the local SPCA’s dogs.

The parade has a story behind it that suits Key West, where the local motto is “One Human Family.”

In 1996, a group of local churches called the Key West Ministerial Association held a Christmas parade but the sponsors didn’t want to include the Metropolitan Community Church, which has a large gay congregation.

“They wouldn’t allow us to be part of the parade,” said the Rev. Steve Torrence, pastor of MCC. “It was because they said our church was full of gay people and that we were not a Christian church.”

Torrence said the group is long gone.

The 1996 parade still went on, said City Commissioner Clayton Lopez, who marched in it to protest. He carried a sign opposing the decision to keep out the MCC.

“The religious right is neither,” read one protest sign, he said.

In response to the anti-gay tone of the 1996 parade, the city decided to host one.

So for the past 23 years the city of Key West has put on its own parade.

“It was created to include us and everybody else,” Torrence said. “The city stepped up and stepped forward.”

This is the first time locals like Lopez could recall Key West going without one.

“There’s always been a Christmas parade, as long as I can remember,” Lopez said.

Other holiday events are virtual only

Other Key West traditions have been turned into virtual-only events.

To avoid creating large groups in public, the city will broadcast on Facebook Live the annual Christmas tree lighting and the lighting of the Hanukkah menorah.

The virtual tree lighting will air at 6 p.m. Nov. 30. The virtual menorah lighting will be shown at 5:15 p.m. Dec. 10.

“Everyone is encouraged to find special ways to replace these traditions in this difficult year, things you can do safely social distanced,” said city spokeswoman Alyson Crean. “If we continue to wash, mask and distance, we’ll be doing these traditions together next year.”

Staff reporter David Goodhue contributed to this story.