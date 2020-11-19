Local

Islamorada rescuers call off search for 77-year-old who went missing on Monday

After about 60 hours, U.S. Coast Guard crews called off their search for a missing 77-year-old man in Islamorada on Thursday evening.

“The decision to suspend a search is never easy,” Capt. Adam Chamie, commanding officer of Sector Key West, said in a statement.

The search for the missing man, identified as Paul James, began Monday after ocean authorities were alerted on Monday around 1 p.m. by a tracking device that emits a distress signal to rescuers, or an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon.

The alert went off on a 30-foot Grady-White boat about 14 miles south of Matecumbe in Islamorada.

“Our sincere condolences go out to the family who lost their loved one,” Chamie added.

Rescuers searched a total of about 3,190 square miles by boat and helicopter, Chamie said.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Key West command center at 305-292-8727.

Profile Image of Bianca Padró Ocasio
Bianca Padró Ocasio
Bianca Padró Ocasio is a general assignment reporter for the Miami Herald. She has been a Florida journalist for several years, covering everything from crime and courts to hurricanes and politics. Her bilingual work telling the stories of the Puerto Rican community in Central Florida has been previously recognized by the Florida Society of News Editors and the Florida Sunshine State Awards.
