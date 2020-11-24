Fake ‘fresh meth’ dating profile sent men to her home. Another woman has been charged

A Florida Keys woman was jailed on a cyberstalking charge after police said she posted a fake profile on a dating site that sent strangers to another woman’s home looking for sex.

“Fresh meth tonight,” the profile stated.

Vanessa Marie Huckaba, 29, of Rockland Key, was arrested Nov. 21 on misdemeanor charges of cyberstalking and harassing. She was released the same day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Huckaba in October and November sent threatening messages and made harassing phone calls to a 36-year-old Key West woman who was dating her ex, according to the arrest report. The victim told police she has never met Huckaba and began getting the threats after she started dating a man Huckaba had dated for six months.

Huckaba told the victim she would need to get a restraining order, police said.

“You think texts are bad, next is your house and your job,” Huckaba said, according to the police report.

At one point, the victim said she received a message on her phone from Huckaba’s 5-year-old daughter, police said.

The victim blocked Huckaba on her phone, only to have Huckaba call her from other phone numbers, police said. She was granted a restraining order on Oct. 28.

Huckaba’s next move was to put up a profile under the name “Islandbabe1234” on Seeking Arrangement, which advertises it helps pair women with “sugar daddies — along with the victim’s photo, cellphone number and address, police said.

The profile invited men to come to the victim’s home for sex.

“Multiple strangers began arriving at the victim’s residence thereafter,” said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Other strangers sent naked photos to the victim.