Man and boat were missing off Florida. Then a ship’s crew took action 90 miles at sea

Stuart Bee climbs a ladder to board the Angeles, a 225-foot cargo ship whose crew rescued Bee from his sinking boat Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Bee had been lost at sea for three days.

A Port Canaveral, Florida, man was found alive Sunday almost 90 miles out to sea clinging to his sinking boat a day after he was reported missing.

The crew of a cargo ship spotted Stuart Bee, 62, hanging on to the bow of his 32-foot Sea Ray boat, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The crew of the ship, the Angeles, dropped a line to Bee and brought him on board their 225-foot vessel.

Bee left the Cape Marina in Port Canaveral Friday. Another member of the marina reported him missing Saturday because he usually doesn’t stay out on the water overnight, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard launched a C-130 Hercules plane from Station Clearwater to search for Bee. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection plane also took part in the search operation.

The Angeles crew took Bee back to shore, the Coast Guard said.