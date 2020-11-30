Keys commissioner says he’s improving after being hospitalized with COVID-19

Monroe County Commissioner Craig Cates says he is improving after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

“We have a long road of recovery but won’t stop fighting,” Cates posted on his Facebook page.

Earlier this month, Cates, his wife, Cheryl, and their daughter Crystal were airlifted from Lower Keys Medical Center to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, all ill with the novel coronavirus.

“I’m out of ICU and in an intermediate recovery room working on my breathing strength,” Cates posted Sunday.

Cates said Cheryl, 67, “is being worked off the ventilator and making good progress.”

Their youngest daughter Crystal Cates, 35, “is a few days behind in her recovery but she is strong,” her father wrote.

Craig Cates, 67, the former mayor of Key West who is now the District 1 county commissioner, announced Nov. 17 that he had tested positive for the virus, along with his wife and daughter. All three were admitted into the ICU at Jackson.

“They are fighting for their lives, all three of them,” his daughter Tammy Cates Berard told the Miami Herald on Nov. 24.

Monroe County on Sunday reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The Keys have 3,353 cases and 27 deaths.