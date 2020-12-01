Parts of Florida are under a freeze warning. How cold did it get?

Bring out your Ugly Christmas Sweaters, hot chocolate and churros.

Mother Nature has finally brought cooler temperatures to Florida, and it’s chilly out there. Miami-Dade and Broward counties woke up to temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s on Tuesday.

It’s even colder in the rest of Florida, where some parts of the state including Tallahassee, Gainesville and inland Jacksonville are under a freeze warning. That means sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and 30s will be possible later tonight into Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters on Monday said the cold front would bring the “coldest temperatures of the season” to Florida this week with frozen iguanas possible.

“Highs today will struggle to reach 70, lows tonight will be in the 40s and 50s. Coldest air since March is here,” said Craig Setzer, chief meteorologist at Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

Florida is experiencing a cold front. How cold did it get?

Residents of Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood stroll with friends, pets, and children at Margaret Pace Park wearing hoodies, sweaters, and cool weather attire as seasonal cool air arrived in South Florida on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com

How cold has it gotten so far in South Florida? Here’s what the National Weather Service says:

▪ Miami-Dade County — Lowest temperature recorded was 57 degrees east of Hialeah and in Opa-Locka. Downtown Miami recorded 59 degrees.

▪ Broward County — Lowest temperature recorded was 53 degrees in Parkland. Fort Lauderdale and Pembroke Pines recorded 59 degrees.

▪ Monroe County — Lowest temperature recorded was 61 degrees in Key Largo. Key West recorded 68 degrees.

▪ Palm Beach County — Lowest temperature recorded was 50 degrees in North Palm Beach.

What about the rest of Florida?

Here’s how low it got in some places:

▪ Bradenton — 57 degrees.

▪ Tampa — 48 degrees.

▪ Orlando — 44 degrees.

▪ Gainesville — 33 degrees.

▪ Jacksonville — 34 degrees.

▪ Tallahassee —31 degrees.

Will it get colder in South Florida? When will it get warmer?

The National Weather Service says Miami-Dade and Broward should expect highs in the low to mid-60s Tuesday, with lows in the 30s west of the Lake region, to the mid-50s along the Atlantic coast Tuesday night. The Florida Keys will still see warmer weather compared to everywhere else, with a high near 70 and a low of 61 on Tuesday.

South Florida should also expect temperatures in the 50s and 60s Wednesday morning, with North and Central Florida forecast to be in the 30s and 40s, said WSVN meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez.

Temperatures should slowly warm back up Thursday but expect a cool-down this weekend, when another cold front arrives. That one won’t be as cold, and should keep temperatures in the 60s, the National Weather Service said.