A Keys tragedy as member of political family dies after being treated for COVID-19

A member of a prominent political family in Key West has died after being hospitalized with the novel coronavirus, according to people familiar with the situation.

Cheryl Hollon Cates, a real estate agent and tireless volunteer at Key West charities and the wife of Monroe County Commissioner Craig Cates, died at a Miami hospital, the sources said.

A Key West nonprofit posted about the death Wednesday afternoon.

“Wesley House is in mourning over the loss of our long-term and deeply loved Board member, Cheryl Cates,” the nonprofit posted on its Facebook page.

“Cheryl was a fabulous advocate for our agency and worked tirelessly to better the lives of children and families in the Florida Keys,” Wesley House said. “No one can ever replace her and we send our love and prayers to the Cates family during this very difficult time.”

Cheryl Cates was 67 and had been hospitalized, along with her husband and daughter Crystal Cates, 35, after all three tested positive for the virus. Commissioner Cates, 67, and his daughter remain hospitalized.

The city of Key West postponed its meeting set for Wednesday evening “out of respect for the Cates family,” said city spokeswoman Alyson Crean. The commission will meet Thursday instead.

Monroe County officials would not comment Wednesday.

“Out of respect for the family’s privacy, the county will not be releasing a statement until the family says something publicly,” said county spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.

Reached by phone Wednesday, Tammy Cates Berard, an older daughter, said she doesn’t want to speak publicly.

In Key West, Cheryl Cates was known as the island city’s “first lady” during her husband’s tenure as mayor, from 2009 to 2018.

The Cates family was struck with the virus earlier this month. Craig Cates announced on Nov. 17 that the three had tested positive for COVID-19. The three were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital after first being treated at Lower Keys Medical Center.

Cheryl Cates and her husband, the former Key West mayor Craig Cates. City of Key West

Cheryl Cates was born in Jacksonville on Sept. 19, 1953. Her family moved to Key West when she was 2, according to a biographical page on the website of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Knight and Gardner Realty, where she worked.

“In 1971, Cheryl married her high school sweetheart, Craig Cates, and they went on to have three beautiful daughters and four amazing grandchildren with whom she shares her love of music, performance and cars,” according to the website.

“Cheryl and her husband’s work ethic and determination helped to bring their dreams to fruition,” the site states. “Cheryl co-owned Cates Automotive, C-N-C Engine Services, and Napa Auto Parts with Craig. All of which served as successful, locally owned and operated businesses of their hometown.”

Cheryl Cates had been involved with the Zonta Club of Key West, the Key West Woman’s Club, Wesley House Family Services, Samuel’s House and the Florida Keys Children’s Shelter. In 2017, she was awarded the Key West’s Business Guild’s Presidential Award and in 2016 won the Key West Star Award from the Greater Key West Chamber of Commerce.

As of Wednesday, Monroe County had 3,426 cases of COVID-19 and 28 deaths. There were 34 new cases confirmed Wednesday in the Keys. Key West had 1,932 cases.