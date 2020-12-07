Local

Dog walker finds possible human remains at Florida Keys campsite near bridge, police say

A man walking his dog in the Florida Keys found what police said could possibly be human remains.

The discovery was made at about 3 p.m. Sunday in a wooded area near the south end of the Boca Chica Bridge on U.S. 1 near mile marker 5.5, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

“Deputy Antonio Guieb responded and found more bones, all of which appeared to be human, in a campsite,” said sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

Detectives responded and the bones were sent to the Monroe County medical examiner.

Tiffany Fridley, director of operations at the medical examiner’s office, said Monday the office had no information to release on the discovery.

Profile Image of Gwen Filosa
Gwen Filosa
Gwen Filosa covers Key West and the Lower Florida Keys for FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald and lives in Key West. She was part of the staff at the New Orleans Times-Picayune that in 2005 won two Pulitzer Prizes for coverage of Hurricane Katrina. She graduated from Indiana University.
