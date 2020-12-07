He had a pellet gun and threatened to kill ‘everyone in this house,’ Keys deputies say

A Florida Keys man was arrested Sunday night after threatening to shoot his aunt and another woman, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The rifle that deputies say he pointed at his 53-year-old aunt turned out to be a pellet gun, but the woman, whom police have not named, thought it was a real gun.

Justin Philip Donehoo, 32, did have a 9 millimeter bullet in his front pocket, which he’s not allowed to have since he is a convicted felon, Monroe deputies said.

Donehoo is in county jail with no bond information immediately available and faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. In 2013, he was released from prison after serving two years for robbery, said Adam Linhardt, sheriff’s office spokesman.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived at Donehoo’s Alhambra Drive home in Key Largo around 11:45 p.m. in response to a domestic dispute. Donehoo’s aunt told deputies he was arguing with a 28-year-old woman. The aunt confronted him because he was making a lot of noise and slamming doors.

The woman told deputies that’s when Donehoo pointed the rifle at her, saying, “Everyone in this house will be dead before the cops come.”

Deputies arrested Donehoo after finding the pellet rifle in his bedroom and the bullet in his pants pocket, Linhardt said.