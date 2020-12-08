How cold is it going to get in South Florida? It could feel like it’s in the 30s

How cold is it going to get in South Florida Wednesday and Thursday, the days forecasters predict will bring the coldest temperatures to the area?

Put it this way: If you know someone you love bought you a toasty warm sweater for the holidays you might want to ask for the present early.

Like now, so you’re ready.

If temperatures in Miami-Dade and Broward only climb to 47 degrees Wednesday morning — which is what WSVN meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez is forecasting — it will be the coldest we have seen since Jan. 22.

If temperatures dip to 57 degrees in Key West, it will be the coldest there since Feb. 3.

COLD AIR moving into South Florida will leave us with the chilliest temperatures since January and February tomorrow morning! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/vA1uyAN194 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 8, 2020

The National Weather Service in Miami puts the low in Miami-Dade and Key Largo at 50 and 49 degrees, respectively, Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Broward is looking at a low of 47 degrees and Palm Beach County at 48 degrees. Key West is forecast to be the warmest spot at 58.

Bradenton could dip into the mid-30s, according to the weather service.

But the hazardous weather outlook posting in South Florida is due more to the wind chill factor that could make some parts of South Florida feel in the 30s.

“Wednesday and Thursday will be the coldest mornings, with wind chill values ranging from the mid to upper 30s near Lake Okeechobee to 40s elsewhere,” the weather service said.

CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez predicts mid- to upper-40s across much of Broward and Miami-Dade with low 50s closer to the coast. And “cool 60s” across the Florida Keys.

Tonight into tomorrow morning it will be even colder with lows falling to the mid to upper 40s across much of #Broward and #Dade Low 50s closer to the coast. And expect cool 60s across the #Keys @CBSMiami #CBS4 pic.twitter.com/9ko1HjmOq3 — Lissette Gonzalez (@LissetteCBS4) December 8, 2020

Even non-Floridians might agree we’re not babies when we say, “That’s cold!”

There’s a frost advisory in Orlando, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will fall into the mid- to upper-30s across east-central Florida after midnight, with some cooler spots in the rural interior possibly dipping to the low-30s.

The Panhandle and North Florida are looking at lows in the mid-30s and there is a frost advisory for Gainesville since temperatures could dip to 32 degrees Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The rest of the country is hogging some of the warmer air.

According to WSVN’s Gonzalez, temperatures will be 10 to 30 degrees above normal for the central and western parts of the country, approaching record highs in the Northern Plains and Northern California.

For example, Bismarck, North Dakota, is looking at a low of 31 Tuesday night and a high of 46 degrees Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

But temperatures in the Southeast will be 10 to 15 degrees below normal with record cool max temperatures possible in Florida,” Gonzalez posted on Twitter.

Temps will be above normal for the central and western part country approaching record highs in the Northern Plains & Northern California. Meanwhile, temperatures in the Southeast will be below normal with record cool max temperatures possible in Florida. pic.twitter.com/3hFAh5BUX1 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 8, 2020

Thursday morning will still be cold across South Florida and the rest of the state but inching upward as we head into Friday and the weekend when we should range from the 60s to low 70s and a high in the upper 70s on Sunday.