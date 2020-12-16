Three Key West schools were put on lockdown as police searched for a student

Three Key West schools were put on temporary lockdown Wednesday while police searched for a high school student they said had stolen a loaded handgun from a home.

Police arrested 18-year-old Christopher Sanchez in connection with an armed burglary that occurred on the Sigsbee Annex Navy base, said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.

Sanchez was arrested on a felony charge of grand theft of a firearm.

The Key West High School student broke into a home on Gilmore Drive and stole a loaded .40-caliber handgun, said Crean.

Although the incident did not take place on school grounds, the charter school on the base and Key West High School were locked down in an abundance of caution, Crean said.

Horace O’Bryant School was also put on lockdown.

Sanchez was arrested without incident near the Navy’s RV park and taken to the Monroe County jail. His bond information wasn’t available Wednesday evening.

The stolen gun was found in a wooded area near the RV park, Crean said.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.