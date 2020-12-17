Two men were stuck on a broken-down boat. The Coast Guard took action

A U.S. Coast Guard crew on Thursday morning rescued two men after their boat broke down about 20 miles off Dry Tortugas National Park.

Patrick Cusick and Michael Cusick were rescued, the Coast Guard said.

The wife of one of the men called Coast Guard Sector Key West and said her husband left Cudjoe Key on Tuesday on a 25-foot boat bound for Dry Tortugas National Park, which is about 70 miles west of Key West.

They were supposed to stay overnight and return Wednesday.

The boat broke down between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Wednesday, the Coast Guard said.

Air Station Miami airplane rescue crew was launched and the Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton crew was sent to their last known location.

The airplane crew found the overdue boat and reached the men by radio.

The Cutter Charles Sexton crew arrived and the emergency medical technician discovered one of the men had symptoms of seasickness and dehydration.

The men were brought aboard the cutter and were on their way back to Key West on Thursday afternoon, the Coast Guard said.

“The men were rescued because they told someone where they were going and when they were supposed to be back,” said Chief Petty Officer Luis Garcia of Sector Key West. “The men also fired off flares when they saw the plane, which ensured we’d find them quickly.”