A body was found near U.S. 1 on Shark Key, police said

A man’s body was found Dec. 17, 2020, near Shark Key on U.S. 1. File photo

A man was found dead Thursday morning on Shark Key in the Lower Keys, police said.

A shotgun was found by the body, said Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

“Foul play does not appear to be a factor,” Linhardt said.

Construction workers reported finding the body at about 11:42 a.m. near the mangroves on the bayside north end of the Shark Key Bridge.

The bridge is at mile marker 11.4.

Linhardt said he could not comment on the man’s injuries.

“Detectives are investigating and autopsy results are pending,” he said.