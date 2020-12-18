The Coast Guard is asking for help to find a missing kayaker

The U.S. Coast Guard and police on Friday evening were searching for a 38-year-old man who went missing on a kayak near Stock Island on Thursday night.

Licheng Fang, of Santa Clara County in California, was last seen between 7 and 8 p.m. Thursday, the Coast Guard said.

He was wearing a white T-shirt and gray shorts and on a 12-foot blue and white, double-seated Perception Tribe kayak near the Stock Island Yacht Club and Marina, said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Fang is 5-feet, 8-inches tall and has a medium build.

He does not have his cellphone with him, Linhardt said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Coast Guard at 305-292-8727 or call 911.

The sheriff’s office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission crews and U.S. Coast Guard boats launched Friday morning.