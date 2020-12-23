Key West has a curfew for New Year’s weekend. Here’s what you need to know

You can count down the last moments of 2020 in Key West.

But this year, you can’t do it in the streets.

The city of Key West, unlike the rest of the Florida Keys, has a curfew ready to roll out on New Year’s Eve “to safeguard life and health,” according to the emergency order issued by Mayor Teri Johnston on Dec. 4.

Visitors and locals who are not working at an essential business must be home or in their hotel rooms or vacation rentals by 10: 30 p.m. starting Thursday, Dec. 31, and ending at 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 3. All non-essential businesses must close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The curfew ends on Sunday, Jan. 3, the order states.

A great deal of thought went into the curfew decision, City Manager Greg Veliz said.

“The balance between the fiscal and physical health of our community places before us decisions that are not easy ones to make, and I can assure you are not taken lightly,” Veliz said in a statement. “We are asking everyone to comply with these restrictions in hopes of returning to our normal lives as quickly and safely as possible.”

A Key West resident had these bumper stickers made to thank Mayor Teri Johnston for ordering a curfew for New Year’s Eve. Erin Stover-Sickmen

Johnston’s emergency order generated criticism and compliments from the community.

Some business owners said it will hurt workers.

“How are my employees in the hospitality industry supposed to feed their families?” asked Mark Rossi, who owns several bars on Duval Street. “How are they supposed to pay their bills?”







Rossi said he would have been open to a 1 a.m. curfew, but added, “COVID does not know a time.”

Restaurants will be hit hard by the curfew, said Scott Atwell, CEO and executive vice president of the Greater Key West Chamber of Commerce.

“Because 10 p.m. really means their last seating is at 8:30 p.m.,” Atwell said. “At this time of the year, it’s the difference between finishing in the black or finishing in the red.”

One restaurant and bar estimated it will lose about $180,000 due to the curfew, he said.

“For a middle-of-the-road restaurant, it could be $25,000 to $50,000,” Atwell said.

Others called it the right move during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Erin Stover-Sickmen, a Key West resident who is an artistic director at a local nonprofit, ordered bumper stickers printed that read, “Thank you, Madam Mayor,” and they were quickly snapped up after she posted about them on Facebook.

“It’s also a thank you for doing a good job,” Stover-Sickmen said. “She’s had a really hard job and in my opinion has done a lot to keep us safe.”

Here’s what you need to know:

When is the curfew exactly?

It starts at 10 p.m. New Year’s Eve and ends at 6 a.m. Jan. 3. Non-essential businesses must close by 10 p.m. and people are expected to be home by 10:30 p.m.

Is the curfew citywide or does it just apply to Duval Street?

The curfew covers the entire city of Key West.

Are there exceptions to the curfew?

The curfew doesn’t apply to police, fire and other first responders, nor does it apply to medical workers, members of the media or utility repair workers.

The order also lists five exceptions with most applying to people who work at essential businesses. Also, the curfew can’t interrupt people going to and from religious services. You may also walk your dog within 250 feet of your residence.

What are the penalties for violating the curfew?

Violating the curfew could result in up to 60 days in jail or a fine of up to $500 since it’s punishable as a second-degree misdemeanor.

“We don’t want anybody arrested obviously,” Veliz said. “But we can’t have blatant disregard for the ordinance either. Just comply.”

City leaders don’t want to see arrests, said Mayor Johnston said. The goal is to send people home to ring in the new year, she said.

‘We hope that everybody has enough respect for the health of our community,” the mayor said, “that they will abide by that.”