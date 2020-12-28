Local

Florida confirms 8,198 new COVID cases, with more than 2,000 in Miami-Dade again

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday confirmed 8,198 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 1,280,177. Also, 96 new resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident toll to 21,308.

Three new non-resident deaths were also announced, bringing the non-resident toll to 305.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County reported 2,057 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county has now had 290,363 confirmed cases and 4,155 deaths.

Broward County reported 583 additional confirmed cases and 11 new deaths. The county’s known total is now at 133,480 cases and 1,828 deaths.

Palm Beach County saw 626 additional confirmed cases and six new deaths. The county has 80,865 confirmed cases and 1,866 deaths.

Monroe County confirmed 15 additional cases and one new death. The county has a known total of 4,168 cases and 35 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.

