Will Key West’s curfew for New Year’s weekend stand? A federal judge will decide soon

With the clock ticking down to the end of 2020, a federal judge was left Tuesday to decide whether the city of Key West’s three-night curfew set to start New Year’s Eve holds up under the Constitution.

After a two-hour hearing Tuesday on Zoom, U.S. District Court Senior Judge James Lawrence King said he would issue an order later Tuesday or by Wednesday morning.

“I wish to think about this a little bit,” King said.

Mayor Teri Johnston on Dec. 4 issued the emergency order requiring all nonessential businesses to close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., starting New Year’s Eve, and for people to be home by 10:30 p.m., with some exceptions.

The curfew ends at 6 a.m. Jan. 3.

Andrew Day, who lives in Key West with his wife and two children, sued the city Dec. 21, saying the restrictions violate his constitutional rights to free speech, travel and peaceful assembly.

“The virus doesn’t look at a clock,” said his attorney William Athas. “I believe people can act responsibly and I don’t think the government should come in and make a decision for every move and action we take.”

Monroe County hasn’t issued a curfew, Athas pointed out

Day lost his job in the bar business due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Athas said.

But Day has a chance to work as a bartender this weekend, Athas said, and Day’s wife works in the industry.

“He wants to welcome in 2021 with the hope it will be a better year,” Athas said. “He doesn’t want to do it locked inside his home like a prisoner.”

The mayor’s temporary emergency order is aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19 by limiting some public gatherings, said attorney Michael Burke, who is representing Key West in this case.

“It is a very reasonable response to a public health emergency,” Burke said.

Late Monday, the city amended the mayor’s emergency order, adding that people during the curfew hours could use essential businesses — which include hospitals, airlines, grocery stores and gas stations.

That was meant to clarify the original order, Burke said, which was never meant to prevent people from using essential business services.

On the same day that Day sued Key West over its curfew, a federal judge stopped a Broward County order that banned food and alcohol sales between midnight and 5 a.m.

But Burke pointed out that in Day’s case there is no claim against the city with respect to the governor’s order, and that in Broward, the federal case was brought by business owners.

Miami-Dade County’s curfew survived a legal challenge in state court. The Third District Court of Appeal ruled against the strip club Tootsies, which sued in October and had at first won in the circuit court.

The appeals court said the county mayor’s authority to issue a curfew wasn’t restricted by a Sept. 25 order by Gov. Ron DeSantis barring local governments from issuing COVID restrictions to close businesses.