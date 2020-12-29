Florida nears 1.3 million coronavirus cases as 12,075 more reported. Death toll passes 21,400

Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed 12,075 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 1,292,252, the third-highest number in the nation, after California and Texas, according to the New York Times database of U.S. cases.

The state also announced 101 new resident deaths, bringing the resident toll to 21,409.

Four new non-resident deaths were also confirmed, leading to a cumulative non-resident death toll of 309.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 2,825 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nine new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county has now had 293,188 confirmed cases and 4,164 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 1,102 additional confirmed cases and two new deaths. The county’s known total is now at 134,582 cases and 1,830 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 525 additional confirmed cases and seven new deaths. The county has 81,390 confirmed cases and 1,873 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 14 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 4,182 cases and 35 deaths.

