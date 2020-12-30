You’ll feel the 80s in Miami on New Year’s. Then there will be a change in the air

South Florida’s New Year will feel much different than the cool Yule that saw the coldest Christmas since “Miami Vice” was a Friday night NBC hit in the mid-1980s.

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in South Florida will be warm.

The Florida Keys will also see “a beautiful holiday weekend” according to the National Weather Service in Key West. Expect a toasty 80 degrees straight through to Sunday with lows of 73 degrees through Saturday and mostly clear skies.

A beautiful holiday weekend appears to be in store for the #FloridaKeys with only a slight chance of rain each day with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.



CBS4 meteorologist Dave Warren forecasts temperatures of 82 degrees on New Year’s Eve Thursday, with lows of 69, and highs of 84 on New Year’s Day Friday and Saturday and low 70s at the coolest in Miami-Dade and Broward.

The next cold front arrives Sunday, Warren said, but it won’t be as cold as Christmas. The low Sunday night will be about 61 degrees and cooler on Monday night at 57. The Keys will dip to 65 degrees with that Sunday front.

Not much of a rain chance on mostly sunny, partly cloudy, but windy days through Monday.

The National Weather Service in Miami has Sunday and Monday lows a bit warmer than Warren’s predictions — about 62 degrees.

The weather service also issued a hazardous weather outlook on Wednesday concerning dangerous rip currents along Atlantic coast beaches for the rest of the week. Marine conditions will remain hazardous across Atlantic waters for small craft through the end of the week with gusty winds and high seas, the service said.