Worried you got COVID during the holidays? Here’s where to get tested in South Florida

Looking for a place to get tested for COVID-19 now that the holidays are over?

South Florida still has more than a dozen testing sites you can pick from. Many are drive-thru, others are walk-up and some are open seven days a week. It’s possible that some sites might eventually convert into vaccination sites like Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale did.

So, how can you make sure the site you plan on visiting is still offering COVID-19 tests?

How to find COVID-19 testing in Miami-Dade?

In Miami-Dade, your best option is to use the county’s online COVID-19 test site locator to find a site that is nearest to your home.

The locator can be found at www.miamidade.gov/global/initiatives/coronavirus/testing-locations.page

Once you plug in your ZIP Code, you can filter the site by a variety of factors, including what type of tests it offers and if it’s a drive-thru or walk-up test site. The locator also gives information on every test site’s hours, if appointments are required and if there is a minimum age (important if you want to test children).

Miami-Dade County and select cities, including Miami, Hialeah, Coral Gables and Miami Beach, also have testing options for senior citizens and people with disabilities who can’t leave the home.

For homebound testing options, visit https://www.miamidade.gov/global/initiatives/coronavirus/homebound-testing.page

COVID-19 testing in Broward?

In Broward County, you can see an updated list of test sites online, including those that will test children.

The locator can be found at https://www.broward.org/CoronaVirus/Pages/Collection-Sites.aspx.

You can filter the sites by the city, what day testing is available or which one is nearest to your ZIP Code. The county also has testing options for senior citizens and people with disabilities who can’t leave home. For homebound testing information, call 954-412-7300.

Is COVID-19 testing still available in the Florida Keys?

The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County recently updated an online list of COVID-19 testing options in the Florida Keys, including in Key West, the Middle and Upper Keys.

To find a test site near you, including information on what type of tests are offered and if appointments are required, visit http://monroe.floridahealth.gov/programs-and-services/community-partners/testing.html