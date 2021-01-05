Florida sees more than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases as death toll passes 22,100

Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed 15,431 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 1,392,123. Also, 98 new resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 22,188.

Two new non-resident deaths were also announced, bringing the non-resident toll to 327.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 3,347 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new death, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county has a total of 311,606 confirmed cases and 4,257 deaths, the most in the state.

▪ Broward County reported 1,193 additional confirmed cases and one new death. The county now has a known total of 143,186 cases and 1,883 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 564 additional confirmed cases and two new deaths. The county now has 86,839 confirmed cases and 1,923 deaths. P

▪ Monroe County confirmed 40 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 4,412 cases and 35 deaths.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

One of the tools that officials rely on to determine whether the coronavirus situation is improving in the state is hospitalization data. Unlike testing, which might be limited or takes days to report results, hospitalizations can help give officials a real-time snapshot of how many people are severely ill with COVID-19.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Previously, the state was providing only the total number of hospitalizations in its statewide and county-level data. Miami-Dade was an exception, with hospitals self-reporting a number of key metrics, including hospitalizations, to the county, which has made this data public for several months.

As of 1:02 p.m. Tuesday, there were 7,343 COVID-19 patients admitted into hospitals throughout the state, according to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration dashboard. This number is at mid-August levels, when more than 7,000 COVID-19 patients were admitted daily into hospitals throughout the state.

Of Tuesday’s hospitalizations, 1,075 were in Miami-Dade, 600 in Broward, 423 in Palm Beach and four in Monroe, according to the agency.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.