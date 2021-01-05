Local

He was stopped for not using turn signals. Police said he was dealing cocaine

A Miami cocaine dealer was jailed Monday morning after bringing more than six ounces of the drug into the Florida Keys, police said.

Lazaro Rodriguez, 43, was arrested on a felony charge of cocaine trafficking after being stopped on U.S. 1 near 63rd Street in Marathon at about 9:09 a.m.

Rodriguez was stopped in a 2014 Ford Explorer after police said he was weaving and changing lanes without using a turn signal.

The K-9 named Coral was brought to the scene and alerted deputies to drugs in the vehicle, said Adam Linhardt, the spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Two vacuum-sealed bags were found under the hood next to the radiator, according to the police report.

About 6.1 ounces of cocaine and $3,074 in cash, which deputies suspected came from drug sales, were found in the Explorer, Linhardt said.

A woman was a passenger in the SUV. Rodriguez said the cocaine was his and that he buys it in Miami for $1,000 an ounce and sells it in the Keys for $1,500 an ounce, police said.

The passenger was not charged.

On Tuesday, Rodriguez remained in Monroe County Jail on Stock Island, being held without bond.

Profile Image of Gwen Filosa
Gwen Filosa
Gwen Filosa covers Key West and the Lower Florida Keys for FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald and lives in Key West. She was part of the staff at the New Orleans Times-Picayune that in 2005 won two Pulitzer Prizes for coverage of Hurricane Katrina. She graduated from Indiana University.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service