Police surrounded a trailer in Key Largo for hours. Inside, an armed man was found dead

A man was found dead in Key Largo on Thursday after police had surrounded his trailer for hours.

At first, deputies believed the man shot at them. But they now say the man shot himself through the head and that the bullet went through the trailer’s window.

Police have not identified the 28-year-old man.

The shot was fired immediately after police had knocked on the door and announced they were with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, according to Sheriff Rick Ramsay.

“It appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Ramsay said. “The one round went off when our detectives knocked and announced and that round went through the glass window right next to the detectives.”

The trailer had been vacant, Ramsay said.

“We believe he was squatting in there,” Ramsay said. “It was all full of mold, mildew, dust and dirt for being there for a long period of time.”

Deputies blocked access to Mahogany Drive and Lime Drive and evacuated the immediate area after a single gunshot was fired at about 10:15 a.m., police said.

The shot was fired from inside the trailer.

Detectives were at the trailer, located behind a pawn shop, as part of a burglary investigation.

Ramsay said the case involved “a large amount of ammunition and silver” and that the man was a suspect in other reported thefts in the area.

At 11 a.m., hostage negotiators were tried to make contact with the man at mile marker 102 of U.S. 1.

Members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office tactical team arrive outside a pawn shop on U.S. 1 on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. An armed man was barricaded in a trailer behind the shop. David Goodhue FLKeysNews.com

By noon, dozens of sheriff’s office cars, as well as ones from the U.S. Border Patrol and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, lined U.S.1 as heavily armed members of the sheriff’s office tactical team arrived in the parking lot of Coral Financial Jewelry and Pawn.

Around 12:30 p.m., the tactical team fired a flash bang grenade into the trailer. They discovered the man’s body when they went inside.

Ramsay said the man’s father told police his son owned a rifle and a .357 magnum pistol. It was not immediately known what kind of firearm killed the man.

This breaking story will be updated as more information becomes available.