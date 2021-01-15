What the heck was that? South Florida residents just reported feeling a rumble

Attention, South Florida: If you felt your door rattling or your glasses on the bar shaking Friday afternoon, stay calm.

Some folks in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe apparently heard a loud rumbling noise and experienced some shaking sensations. Many thought that an earthquake hit, but earthquakes in Florida are extremely rare.

The U.S. Geological Survey said it did not look like there were any reports of seismic activity in South Florida. The USGC Earthquake map does not show magnitude 2.5 or above quakes happening in Florida.

In January 2020, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck 86 miles northwest of Jamaica and sent seismic energy that could be felt in coastal Florida, including in downtown Miami, where some buildings swayed.

CBS12 meteorologist Zach Covey said the sensation and noise were likely caused by military aircraft breaking the sound barrier offshore.

“Cloud cover over Broward/Miami-Dade can help carry sound waves onshore, causing the shaking you felt,” he tweeted.

The city of Weston took to Twitter to calm people’s fears that there was an explosion of some kind.

In regard to the rumbling that people in Weston felt just earlier. There was NO explosion in #Weston. There are reports this was felt in several counties. We do not have definitive information on what caused it at this time. — City of Weston (@CityofWeston) January 15, 2021

“In regard to the rumbling that people in Weston felt just earlier. There was NO explosion in #Weston. There are reports this was felt in several counties. We do not have definitive information on what caused it at this time.”

Pembroke Pines resident Kimberley Hanna said at about 2 p.m. the glass doors by her pool began to shake and rattle.

“It was so scary,” said the mother of two.

Local 10 reports that people as far as Homestead and Pinecrest also experienced similar rumbling.

Kendall resident Luis Gomez emailed the Miami Herald that his windows rattled and some of his friends’ did too.

In a Florida Keys locals Facebook page, some residents said their homes were shaking from Plantation Key down to Lower Matecumbe Key.