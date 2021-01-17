Two people killed in fiery Florida Keys crash involving SUV and motorcycle

Two people died Saturday night in a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 1 in the Florida Keys.

The crash, in which one car caught on fire, happened at mile marker 96 in Key Largo shortly before 7 p.m., according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses say the crash involved a motorcycle and an SUV.

One witness, who did not want to be named, said he went to give aid immediately after hearing the impact, although he did not see what happened.

He approached the wreckage to help those inside. But one of the vehicles became completely engulfed in flames, making it impossible to get to the victims, he said.

Traffic was backed up for hours in both directions on the only major highway that runs up and down the island chain as firefighters, medics and police responded.

Six people have died on Florida Keys roads since New Year’s Eve. Five of the fatalities were on U.S. 1. The other was on Card Sound Road, the other major artery leading in and out of the archipelago.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.