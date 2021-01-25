Local

Man walks into the path of an SUV and dies crossing U.S. 1 in the Florida Keys

A Florida Keys man died after being hit by a car as he crossed U.S. 1 Sunday night, Jan. 24, 2021, in Key Largo, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
A man was killed when he was hit by a car as he crossed U.S. 1 in the Florida Keys.

The Florida Highway patrol says the man walked into the path of a 2005 Ford Expedition as it headed north on the highway at mile marker 104 in Key Largo around 7:10 p.m. Sunday.

The driver of the Ford swerved to the left in an unsuccessful attempt to avoid hitting the man, identified by the FHP as 68-year-old Eugene Oscar Ehrenkaufer.

Ehrenkaufer was struck by the right front end of the car, according to the FHP. Medics pronounced him dead on the highway about 10 minutes later.

