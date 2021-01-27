Florida adds 8,408 COVID cases, 160 deaths as more than 200,000 complete vaccinations

Florida’s Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed 8,408 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 1,676,171. Also, 160 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 25,833.

Nine new non-resident deaths were also announced, bringing the cumulative non-resident toll to 416. That’s the most non-residents announced in a day since Jan. 8 when 9 were also added. Only Dec. 15 saw more when 15 non-residents’ deaths were announced.

According to the state’s Wednesday COVID-19 vaccine report, 1,494,003 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida and 203,846 people have completed the series of two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Of those who completed the two-dose vaccination, 30,127 were Miami-Dade residents, 21,872 were Broward residents, 11,823 were Palm Beach residents and 383 were Monroe residents.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,522 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nine new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has 364,123 confirmed cases and 4,768 deaths. Percent positivity for new cases decreased from 8.37% to 8.1%, from Monday to Tuesday.

▪ Broward County reported 653 additional confirmed cases of the disease and 12 new deaths. The county has a known total of 168,653 cases and 2,062 deaths. Percent positivity for new cases decreased from 8.95% to 8.64%, from Monday to Tuesday.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 367 additional confirmed cases and 14 new deaths. The county now has 103,862 confirmed cases and 2,139 deaths. Percent positivity for new cases decreased from 9.56% to 9.13%, from Monday to Tuesday.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 19 additional cases and one new death. The county has a known total of 5,218 cases and 40 deaths. Percent positivity for new cases increased from 4.97% to 9.18%, from Monday to Tuesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

One of the tools that officials rely on to determine whether the coronavirus situation is improving in the state is hospitalization data. Unlike testing, which might be limited or takes days to report results, hospitalizations can help give officials a real-time snapshot of how many people are severely ill with COVID-19.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

As of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, there were 6,691 COVID-19 patients admitted into hospitals throughout the state, according to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration dashboard. This is near mid-August levels, when more than 7,000 COVID-19 patients were admitted daily into hospitals throughout the state.

Of Wednesday’s hospitalizations, 984 were in Miami-Dade, 654 in Broward, 443 in Palm Beach and five in Monroe, according to the agency.

The state has had a total of 70,802 Florida residents hospitalized for COVID-19-related complications, according to Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.

COVID-19 Testing in Florida

Testing in Florida has seen steady growth since the COVID-19 crisis began.

Testing, like hospitalizations, helps officials determine the virus’ progress and plays a role in deciding whether it is safe to lift stay-at-home orders and loosen restrictions.

Epidemiologists use the testing data to create a positivity rate. The rate helps them determine if a rise in cases is because of an increase in testing or whether there’s increased transmission of the virus in the community.

On Wednesday, Florida’s Department of Health reported the results of 81,264 people tested on Tuesday, a drop from 103,200 on Monday. There were fewer tests in South Florida on Tuesday compared to Monday, too. The positivity rate of new cases (people who tested positive for the first time) increased from 9.19% to 10.19%.