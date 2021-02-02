South Florida will feel ‘coldest temperatures of the season.’ How cold will it get?

Will your dog need a sweater this time? adiaz@miamiherald.com

If you think it was cold Tuesday morning, just wait. South Florida may need a truck full of churros to tolerate what’s to come.

South Florida is forecast to see the “coldest temperatures of the season” on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, with a drop into the 30s and 40s. And the wind could make it feel even chillier, according to the National Weather Service.

Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties will plummet to the low to middle 40s overnight. How cold it feels will depend on how gusty it is.

For now, the forecast is calling for 10 mph winds. This means it will feel like the mid- to upper 30s, particularly along the coast, according to the weather service.

The chilly temperatures have pushed Miami-Dade and Broward County to activate their cold weather emergency plans and open shelters for people who are homeless Tuesday night.

Broward County has declared a cold weather emergency from 6 p.m. Tuesday to at least 8 a.m. Wednesday. Miami-Dade County’s Homeless Trust cold weather emergency plan will be active at least through Thursday.

A passing cold front will result in the coldest temperatures experienced thus far this season across South Florida. Minimum temperatures will be in the mid/upper 30s near Lake Okeechobee, and low/mid 40s elsewhere. A brisk northwesterly wind will exacerbate these conditions #FLwx pic.twitter.com/thBzDh9HBL — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) February 2, 2021

Temperatures are also forecast to drop into the mid- to upper 30s around Lake Okeechobee, and while the wind might make it feel a bit colder, the change won’t be as severe. The forecast is calling for 3 to 4 mph winds.

It will be breezy in the Florida Keys Tuesday, and while the night will be cool, it won’t be as cold as in the rest of the region. Lows are forecast to be in the 50s and will be back into the 60s by Thursday night.

Oh, and if you plan to hit the beach Tuesday, even with this weather, beware. An elevated risk of rip currents is in effect through Wednesday, with waves expected to be in the 5 to 7 feet range, according to the hazardous weather outlook.

When will it get warmer in South Florida?

A passing cold front will keep South Florida chilly through Thursday, with highs forecast to be in the 60s and low 70s. Temperatures will plummet again at night in Miami-Dade and Broward, with temperatures in the low 40s Wednesday and the low 50s Thursday.

It should heat up again Friday, just in time for the weekend. Expect comfortable temperatures through the weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s. Nights will be in the cool 60s.