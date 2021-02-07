Florida COVID-19 update: 667,830 fully vaccinated, Miami-Dade death toll exceeds 5,000

The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 6,624 new cases and 103 total deaths in the state Sunday, including 32 deaths in Miami-Dade County.

That pushed Miami-Dade’s pandemic death toll to 5,011.

The state death toll, 97 of which are residents, makes Sunday the 40th consecutive day of reporting with a triple digit death toll. The only break in the run that began Dec. 29 was New Year’s Day, when no case, death or current hospitalization updates were posted because of the holiday.

For the novel coronavirus pandemic, Florida has had 1,777,983 confirmed cases, 27,696 resident deaths and 28,161 total deaths.

Daily positive test rates fell greatly at the state level, 6.82% for Saturday and a daily average of 7.46% for the week. That’s a large drop from the 9.14% average of the previous seven days.

As for vaccinations, the state’s daily report says 1,326,136 people in Florida have had their first vaccination shot after 11,465 got it Saturday. The 18,308 people who received their second vaccine shot Saturday means 667,830 people in Florida are fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and vaccinations in South Florida







▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,415 more people who tested positive and, as mentioned above, 32 more COVID-19 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 383,601 cases and 5,011 deaths. The state reported 2,255 people completed their vaccinations Saturday, meaning 92,417 in Miami-Dade have received both vaccination shots.

The positive test rate on Saturday was 6.92. For the week, the state’s county-by-county breakdown says the average daily positive test rate fell from 8.41% for Jan. 24 through Jan. 30 to 7.32% for Jan. 31 through Saturday.

▪ Broward County reported another 832 cases and seven deaths, moving its totals to 178,948 cases and 2,169 deaths. Another 966 people completed their vaccinations Saturday, putting Broward’s completed vaccine total at 55,853.

Broward’s average daily positive test rate was 7.66% the last seven days. For the seven days previous to that, it was 8.48%. The positive test rate was 7.18% on Saturday.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 385 new cases (111,024 for the pandemic) and one death (2,250). After 1,567 people completed their vaccine treatment Saturday, 55,800 in Palm Beach County have received both shots.

And the average daily positive test rate sat at 7.41% for the last seven days, well down from 8.76% for the previous seven days. Saturday’s positive rate was 5.37%.

▪ Monroe County reported 15 new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 5,480 cases and 42 deaths. Saturday, 152 people completed their vaccine shot treatment Saturday. Overall, 3,288 have done so.

Current hospitalizations

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next action in dealing with the pandemic. On the state level, this has been steadily falling over the last month.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

As of 11:15 a.m. Sunday, the ACHA said there were 5,379 people currently hospitalized, down 57 from 8:45 a.m. Saturday, and a 722-person plummet from a week ago. But, South Florida’s counties ran against the trend: Miami-Dade up nine to 842; Broward up 18 to 630; Palm Beach up 20 to 396; and Monroe remaining at six.