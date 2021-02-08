Do I need to wear a mask in the Everglades? What about in Biscayne and Dry Tortugas?

Are you planning to spend time in the Everglades, the Dry Tortugas or another national park in Florida?

Make sure you take sunscreen, mosquito repellent, sunglasses, water and maybe a hat.

Oh, and a mask Yes, you need a mask. It’s federal law.

President Joe Biden on his first day in office last month issued an executive order mandating masks in federal buildings and on federal land, including national parks. That means that everyone, including employees and visitors, need to mask up to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Visiting a national park: Where do you need to wear a mask?

The National Park Service says visitors must wear a mask in federal buildings, including visitor centers, historic structures and museums. Masks are also required at all times outside unless you can stay at least six feet away from others.

It’s also worth noting that as of Feb. 6, anyone on a tour boat, ferry or other park-provided watercraft in a Florida state park is required to wear a mask, regardless of social distancing.

Oh, and stay away from wild animals like crocodiles, alligators, panthers and pythons, too. It has nothing to do with COVID — it’s just for your safety and their safety, too.

How many national parks are in South Florida?

The mask mandate will apply at 11 national parks in Florida. Of those, three are in South Florida: Everglades National Park, Biscayne National Park and Dry Tortugas National Park. For those who like to visit Naples, Big Cypress National Preserve also falls under the mask mandate.

Keep in mind that each Florida county might have additional COVID restrictions, which may affect your park’s hours of operations and which facilities are open, regardless if it’s a national or state park. To find details about your park, visit www.nps.gov/state/fl.

And if you really can’t stand the thought of wearing a mask in the heat, there are options to explore Florida’s wildlife online.