Another Publix, two Winn-Dixies to offer vaccines in the Keys — but supply is an issue

The federal government approved another Publix store and two Winn-Dixie locations to distribute the COVID-19 vaccination in the Florida Keys, according to Monroe County officials.

When those stores get the vaccine, people can go to one of seven places along the island chain to get inoculated for the novel coronavirus, Shannon Weiner, Monroe County’s emergency manager, said Monday morning.

Weiner, however, said there is no estimate when the stores will get doses.

The Winn-Dixie in Tavernier in the Upper Keys and another in Key West will be vaccine sites, Weiner said during a conference call with other county officials.

Publix has five locations in the Keys. The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program had approved vaccine distribution for its Islamorada store and one of its two Key West locations, the Key Plaza store.

It was not immediately clear Monday which additional Publix location was chosen. In addition to its Islamorada and Key West locations, Publix has one store in Key Largo and another in Marathon.

Vaccines are also being administered at three Florida Department of Health-run sites in the Keys.: the Gato Building in Key West, the Ruth Ivins Center in Marathon and the Roth Building on Plantation Key. Over the weekend, 400 vaccines were administered at the College of the Florida Keys.

However, like other areas in the state, supply for the vaccine is not keeping up with demand. Monroe County is expected to receive only 500 doses this week, Weiner said.

Cathy Crane, the county’s head of veteran’s affairs, said on Monday’s conference call that 7,740 people in the Keys have received vaccinations. About 4,450 people received the first shot, and 3,280 have been jabbed with the second dose, Crane said.

Since the pandemic began in March, 5,483 people in the Keys have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Department of Health. Forty-two people have died from the disease.