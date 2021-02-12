Coast Guard rounds up $69M worth of cocaine during a patrol in the Caribbean

During a 59-day patrol in the Caribbean Sea, a U.S. Coast Guard crew seized about 4,000 pounds of cocaine with a street value of $69 million by their estimation.

The crew of the Cutter Mohawk, a 270-foot vessel with a crew of 80, returned home to Key West on Friday.

They stopped four boats and detained five suspected drug smugglers while on patrol, the Coast Guard reported.

The Mohawk’s crew also worked with the Dominican Republic Navy and Panamanian law enforcement officers.

“These interdictions reflect teamwork and the unwavering resolve between the Coast Guard, federal law enforcement, Department of Defense, and our international partners to protect the region against the scourge of transnational criminal organizations,” said Cmdr. James L. Jarnac, the Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk’s commanding officer.