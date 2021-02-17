Florida COVID update for Wednesday: 7,342 new cases and lower positivity rates

Florida’s Department of Health on Wednesday reported 7,342 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, a tick upward from Tuesday’s report.

Also reported were 165 total deaths, 157 of which were Florida residents.

For the novel coronavirus pandemic, Florida has had 1,844,2627 total cases, 29,311 resident deaths and 29,824 total deaths.

As for the positive test rates, Tuesday’s was 6.42%, a decrease from Monday’s 6.61%.

Nearly 1.2 million Floridians have been vaccinated, having received both doses of either Pfizer or Moderna.

COVID vaccines in Florida and South Florida

▪ Florida: The state’s vaccination report says another 19,488 people have received the first COVID vaccine dose and 22,188 received their second dose, meaning 1,305,889 people are halfway through the vaccine and 1,181,166 are fully vaccinated.

▪ Miami-Dade County: The state reported 2,543 people completed their vaccinations, meaning 135,964 in Miami-Dade have received both vaccination shots.

▪ Broward: Another 4,674 people completed their vaccinations, putting Broward’s completed vaccine total at 118,747.

▪ Palm Beach: After 3,498 people completed their vaccine treatment, 106,303 in Palm Beach County have received both shots.

▪ Monroe: Another 116 people completed their vaccine shot treatment. Overall, 5,111 have done so.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,398 more people who tested positive and 22 more COVID-19 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 397,226 cases and 5,229 deaths.

The positive test rate on Tuesday was 6.32%, down from the previous day’s 6.52%.

▪ Broward County reported another 768 cases and eight deaths, moving its totals to 186,831 cases and 2,283 deaths.

. Broward’s positive test rate was 6.49% on Tuesday, down from 6.66%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 649 new cases, bringing its total coronavirus cases to 115,794 and seven new deaths to bring its cumulative toll to 2,362.

Palm Beach’s positive rate Tuesday was 7.71%, up from 5.51%.

▪ Monroe County reported 26 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 5,626 cases and 44 deaths.

Monroe’s positive test rate Tuesday was 11.61%, up from 3.86% the day before.

Current hospitalizations

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next action in dealing with the pandemic. On the state level, this has been steadily falling over the last month.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

As of 9:33 a.m. Wednesday, the agency said there were 4,514 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade reported 717; Broward, 609; Palm Beach, 339; and Monroe, three.