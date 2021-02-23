Crash on 18-Mile Stretch slows afternoon traffic out of the Florida Keys

At least one person was injured in a car crash on the 18 Mile Stretch of U.S. 1 leaving the Florida Keys Tuesday. Feb. 23, 2021. FOTO ARCHIVO DEL MIAMI HERALD

Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon on the Miami-Dade County side of the 18-Mile Stretch of U.S. 1.

The serious crash was the second of the day on the only major highway running up and down the Florida Keys. A woman was killed in a single-car crash farther south in Key Largo early Tuesday morning.

The afternoon crash happened at 1:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the Stretch at mile marker 119. It involved a Hyundai, a Chevrolet sedan and a GMC pickup truck, said Lt. Alejandro Camacho, a Florida Highway Patrol spokesman.

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter flew two people to Kendall Regional Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Camacho said.

Information about which cars the injured were riding in was not immediately available.

FHP troopers closed the highway for about 30 minutes to clear traffic so the helicopter could land, Camacho said.