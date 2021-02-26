Florida COVID update for Friday: 5,922 new cases, 146 deaths as positivity dips

Florida’s Department of Health on Friday announced 5,922 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 146 new resident deaths but reduced the non-resident death toll by two without explanation.

The state has now recorded a known total of 1,898,223 novel coronavirus cases and 31,162 total deaths. Among those who died, 30,624 were residents and 538 were nonresidents.

On Friday, the state reported the results of 114,705 residents tested on Thursday. The state’s percent positivity for first-time testers decreased from 5.23% to 5.18%.

Florida reported that 1,588,027 people completed the two-dose vaccination series of either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, and 1,307,143 people have received the first dose.

COVID-19 in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,109 new cases and 27 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 408,096 cases and 5,396 deaths. In Miami-Dade, 128,424 people have received the first vaccine dose and 172,447 people have completed the two-dose series. Percent positivity decreased from 5.70% to 5.36%.

▪ Broward County added 822 cases and four deaths, moving its totals to 193,560 cases and 2,369 deaths. In Broward, 101,100 people have received the first vaccine dose and 145,194 have completed the series. Percent positivity increased from 5.84% to 6.55%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 538 new cases and 11 deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 119,911 cases and 2,454 deaths. In Palm Beach, 110,160 people have received the first vaccine dose and 151,434 have completed the series. Percent positivity increased from 5.51% to 5.64%.

▪ Monroe County added 28 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 5,799 cases and 46 deaths. In Monroe, 4,938 people have received the first vaccine dose and 6,223 have completed the series. Percent positivity increased from 4.93% to 6.86%.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next action in dealing with the pandemic.

As of 11:45 a.m. Friday, the agency said there were 3,860 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 595; Broward, 569; Palm Beach, 284; and Monroe, five, the agency said.