Wildfires close one of two roads into the Florida Keys

A brush fire burns in the woods off Card Sound Road near Florida City in April 2016. A similar wildfire on Thursday morning, March, 4, 2021, closed Card Sound Road at the intersection of County Road 905

Officials closed Card Sound Road, one of two major roads leading in and out of the Florida Keys, early Thursday morning because of wildfires.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office released an alert around 1 a.m. stating that the fires were near the three-way intersection at Card Sound Road and County Road 905, which leads to Key Largo.

Most traffic flowing in and out of the Keys happens on the 18 Mile Stretch of U.S. 1, but some drivers take Card Sound Road and County Road 905. That route also leads to the exclusive gated community of Ocean Reef.

Card Sound Road begins and ends at the mainland in Florida City.

This developing story will be updated.